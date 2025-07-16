As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 16 2025

Arion King from new season of FX's "The Bear"

San Antonio – Today at 10 a.m., a young SA actress is in a new season of an Emmy award-winning show.

Arion King, a young actress appearing in FX’s new season of “The Bear”, is from right here in San Antonio! She chatted with Jen about her experience and her own nonprofit. “Arion’s Heart” works to give back to seniors and fight hunger across the city.

Jada checks out a food truck’s new brick-and-mortar restaurant. Pete’s Hot Chicken is serving up delicious fried chicken that will fire up your taste buds.

From “America’s Got Talent” to the Alamo City. Trigg Watson, a high-tech magician, shows us a few tricks and introduces his show at The Magic Saloon.

Want some healthy snacks for the summer? Marcela Freeman from Thribe Wellness shows us some easy recipes to try at home.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12.