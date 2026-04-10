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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, April 10, 2026

Live at Disney on Ice and Wicked Wich, homemade corn & healthy soap for your skin

"Disney On Ice presents Jump In!" premiering U.S. show at Orlando's Kia Center this weekend. (Feld Entertainment)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Live at Disney on Ice and Wicked Wich sandwich shop, making Fiesta corn on the cobb and healthy soap for your skin.

Our question of the day: What’s your favorite Disney movie? Tell us here then look for the results this morning on the show.

Recommended Videos

Jen is live at the Alamodome featuring Disney on Ice and previewing the magic. Get your tickets here.

Jada is also live at Wicked Wich ahead of national grilled cheese day, trying some delicious sandwiches that will make your mouth water.

We’re learning how to make savory corn on the cobb Fiesta style from Hess Street Foods.

Simply Tiffs show’s us how to make swim spray at home an all natural way to take care of your skin heading into pool season.

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