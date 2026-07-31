As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 31, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Schlitterbahn is celebrating 30 years of the Master Blaster. The first-ever water coaster in the world. We go visit to hear it’s epic story.

Then, Jada satisfies her sweet tooth at The Milkshake Factory, a brand-new retro-inspired dessert shop serving handcrafted milkshakes, chocolates and nostalgic treats. She samples some of the shop’s best-selling creations and gets a look inside San Antonio’s newest sweet spot.

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It’s a new independent film is bringing an important conversation about mental health to the big screen. Anxious Mark, produced by Keep It Texas Productions LLC, will make its red-carpet premiere on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at City Base Cinemas in San Antonio. Tickets are now on sale at Anxious Mark Tickets.