As seen on SA Live - Friday, July 31, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Schlitterbahn is celebrating 30 years of the Master Blaster. The first-ever water coaster in the world. We go visit to hear it’s epic story.
Then, Jada satisfies her sweet tooth at The Milkshake Factory, a brand-new retro-inspired dessert shop serving handcrafted milkshakes, chocolates and nostalgic treats. She samples some of the shop’s best-selling creations and gets a look inside San Antonio’s newest sweet spot.
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It’s a new independent film is bringing an important conversation about mental health to the big screen. Anxious Mark, produced by Keep It Texas Productions LLC, will make its red-carpet premiere on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at City Base Cinemas in San Antonio. Tickets are now on sale at Anxious Mark Tickets.
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.