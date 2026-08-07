As seen on SA Live - Friday, Aug. 7, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., in the spirit of back-to-school season, we have experts teaching us & local young athletes what it takes to train like a Spur & eat like a Spur.

Boxing Legend Jesse James Leija has been training your San Antonio Spurs for 20 years - including Wemby. We head to Leija Boxing & Fitness for a taste of the elite training.

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Private & personal Chef Jose Benitez has cooked for celebrities, politicians & of course, members of the Silver & Black. He shares what it takes to fuel some of the tops athletes in the NBA.

Parlor Doughnut’s TPC location is celebrating their 1 year anniversary in the Alamo City. We find out the delicious menu items they’ve added over the year & how they’re celebrated the special milestone.

Spurs spirit is thriving in the Alamo City we head to Blanquita’s Mexican restaurant to see the new mural created by local artist JC Texas Art.