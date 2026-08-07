As seen on SA Live - Friday, Aug. 7, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., in the spirit of back-to-school season, we have experts teaching us & local young athletes what it takes to train like a Spur & eat like a Spur.
Boxing Legend Jesse James Leija has been training your San Antonio Spurs for 20 years - including Wemby. We head to Leija Boxing & Fitness for a taste of the elite training.
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Private & personal Chef Jose Benitez has cooked for celebrities, politicians & of course, members of the Silver & Black. He shares what it takes to fuel some of the tops athletes in the NBA.
Parlor Doughnut’s TPC location is celebrating their 1 year anniversary in the Alamo City. We find out the delicious menu items they’ve added over the year & how they’re celebrated the special milestone.
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.