Recipe: Twang-a-Rita - Blue Whale

SAN ANTONIO - Ingredients:
- Orange slice, ~1/4 inch thick,
- garnish
- 1 ea
- Twang-a-Rita Golden Roar,
- garnish
- As needed
- Coconut Vodka or Malibu Rum 1 ½ oz.
- Blue Curacao ¾ oz.
- Sweet & sour mix ¾ oz.
- OJ ¾ oz.
- Pineapple juice ¾ oz.
- Ice As needed
Directions:
- Place the Twang-a-Rita Golden Roar on a small plate. Run the orange slice around the rim of a low-ball glass and dip into rimmer, twisting to coat evenly.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka (or rum), Blue Curacao, sweet & sour mix, and juices. Top with ice.
- Shake until well combined and pour into prepared glass. Garnish with orange slice.
