Recipe: Twang-a-Rita - Blue Whale

What's a Summer drink without a little "twang"

By Dustin Paulos

SAN ANTONIO - Ingredients:

  • Orange slice, ~1/4 inch thick,
  • garnish
  • 1 ea
  • Twang-a-Rita Golden Roar​,
  • garnish
  • As needed
  • Coconut Vodka or Malibu Rum 1 ½ oz.
  • Blue Curacao ¾ oz.
  • Sweet & sour mix ¾ oz.
  • OJ ¾ oz.
  • Pineapple juice ¾ oz.
  • Ice As needed

Directions:

  1. Place the Twang-a-Rita Golden Roar​ on a small plate. Run the orange slice around the rim of a low-ball glass and dip into rimmer, twisting to coat evenly.
  2. In a cocktail shaker, combine vodka (or rum), Blue Curacao, sweet & sour mix, and juices. Top with ice.
  3. Shake until well combined and pour into prepared glass. Garnish with orange slice.

