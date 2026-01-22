Skip to main content
San Antonio Animal Care Services seeks foster homes for at least 100 dogs ahead of weekend freeze

Foster placements are ‘critical’ and ‘play a vital role,’ ACS says

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

With cold weather expected this weekend, San Antonio Animal Care Services is urgently seeking foster homes for at least 100 dogs. (Avery Everett, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – With below-freezing temperatures expected this weekend, San Antonio Animal Care Services is urgently seeking foster homes for at least 100 dogs.

ACS said foster placements are “critical” and “play a vital role” during cold weather conditions.

The agency will host two Foster Matchmaking events from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22, and on Friday, Jan. 23, at 4710 State Highway 151. The event is designed to help find temporary homes for pets in the shelter.

No prior fostering experience is required, as long as pets have a safe, warm place to stay.

All pet supplies, food, and medical care will be provided to fosters, ACS said.

For more information about fostering, click here.

