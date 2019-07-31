South San Antonio High School's Building a Purpose mentor program helps over 1,000 students

SAN ANTONIO - South San pride runs true for South San Antonio High School graduate Jesus Rendon, as he's returned to his roots to pass on the gift of mentorship.

Rendon and his wife, Judith, started the Building a Purpose program as a way to pair professionals with students to give them a taste for their dream jobs.

"I think our organization has become so successful because of the way we connect with students," said Rendon. "We bring in some of the most successful professionals who have gone through similar circumstances."

To date, over 1,000 students have gone through this program and it continues to grow with the help of volunteers.

"With the program, they help kids figure out what they want to be in life," said Savannah Trevino, a junior at South San Antonio High School.

How can I get involved?

If you would like to mentor students at South San ISD with Building a Purpose, register to volunteer here.

At buildingapurpose.com, students can navigate through the website to pick a career field and select which mentor they would love to learn from.

For more information, visit southsanisd.net or call 210-977-7000.

Sponsored article by South San Antonio Independent School District.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.