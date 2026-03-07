SAPD officer honored for rushing wounded officer to hospital during Stone Oak shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Officer Matthew Medina told KSAT that he still replays the night seven officers were shot in Stone Oak.

Officers had responded to a call for a suicide in progress on Jan. 22, 2025, at an apartment complex in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway.

Upon arrival, the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Brandon Scott Poulos, shot and wounded seven officers.

SAPD Officer Jesus Hilario Marquez was one of the seven officers hit by the gunfire.

Body camera footage from that night captures the chaos and fear as shots were fired and officers scrambled for cover.

“Hearing that an officer was hit over the radio kind of amplifies everything, makes it even more of a rush to get there,” Medina said.

Medina responded to the scene to assist the other officers. When he reached Marquez, the footage shows him helping his fellow officer into a patrol vehicle and speeding through Stone Oak to the nearest hospital.

“Where do I go? He’s shot!” Medina said in the footage as he arrived at the hospital.

Medina told KSAT’s Madalynn Lambert that the drive felt agonizingly long.

“It felt like forever. I wanted to even make sure that I was going to a hospital,” he said.

The moments of getting Marquez into the patrol vehicle and racing away from the gunfire are burned into Medina’s memory.

“Getting him to my car and driving out of there, that plays through my mind pretty good just because he’s a friend of mine,” Medina said.

At the hospital, Medina said he stayed with Marquez for more than an hour.

“I’m glad I stuck with him because it’s a scary feeling, I’m sure it is, and having a brother by your side, a sister by your side, it’s [a] comforting feeling,” Medina said.

The seven officers shot that night have since made a full recovery.

Medina received the Meritorious Conduct Award for his actions on Friday morning. Five other SAPD officers were awarded Purple Hearts for their service that day.

“We all just [want to] go home at the end of the night, that’s all that matters,” Medina said. “What happens in between — bad guy gets away, some of us get hurt — as long as we go home to our families at the end of the day, it’s all good.”

