3 ways to enhance your patio this fall

Get game day ready with a propane gas tank on stand by

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you counting down the days until your favorite football team returns?

As cooler weather will soon be back, along with fall sports, this is a perfect time to enjoy your patio and backyard.

Whether you desire to hang out with loved ones or just spend time alone in your personal oasis, here are some patio upgrades to consider for your outdoor living space.

1. Add smart lights.

Make a statement in your backyard and string white smart lights with a timer. If you aren’t traveling this time of year, make yourself feel like you’re on vacation by illuminating your patio.

Most smart lights can even be controlled by the touch of your finger with a smart device.

2. Treat yourself to an outdoor TV.

Having an outdoor TV is every sports fan’s dream for having over friends and family in the backyard. Show off your space and upgrade your oasis with a TV that can afford to be a little weathered.

3. Try a propane grill.

Don’t leave your patio on the back burner. You can always create an outdoor kitchen on your patio and add a propane grill. With college football and the NFL season approaching, this is a perfect touch for having friends over for game-day grilling.

Not sure where to get a propane tank? Cynch offers delivery for propane grill tanks, sent right to your home. The tanks are also perfect for patio heat and propane fire tables. It’s easy and convenient, just order online, choose your delivery date and there are no delivery fees, the company said.

