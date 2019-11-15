Antonian’s Devin Grant selected to 2020 All-American Bowl
Teammate Khalil Warfield honored for invitation to San Antonio Sports All-Star Game
Antonian defensive lineman Devin Grant received his All-American Bowl jersey Thursday afternoon in front of teammates, classmates, faculty, family and friends. Teammate Khalil Warfield was honored at the same reception for an invitation to the San Antonio Sports All-Star Game. The Apaches will open the playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Argyle.
