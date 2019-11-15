40ºF

Antonian’s Devin Grant selected to 2020 All-American Bowl

Teammate Khalil Warfield honored for invitation to San Antonio Sports All-Star Game

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Antonian defensive lineman Devin Grant received his All-American Bowl jersey Thursday afternoon in front of teammates, classmates, faculty, family and friends. Teammate Khalil Warfield was honored at the same reception for an invitation to the San Antonio Sports All-Star Game. The Apaches will open the playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Argyle.

