SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs can get a huge pick-me up if they can pull off a victory over one of the top teams in the league Friday night at the AT&T center, the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard.

The Spurs are a year removed from Leonard leaving in the summer of 2018 after a controversial final season in San Antonio, but there is always a little extra incentive when Leonard comes back to town.

“They’ve got some...a few headed monsters down there on the offensive end that can get it going. We just need to look after the ball, move the ball and obviously team defense is a massive key,” said Patty MIlls.

The Spurs are trying to figure things out after losing two tough games at home, to the Lakers on Monday and then watching the Minnesota Timberwolves hit 18 three-pointers on Wednesday to pull away from the Spurs in the fourth quarter. It’s a refrain heard too often this season.

“Overall, generally it is frustrating, but you just keep finding ways to be able to grind it out,” Mills said.

“We’re losing but there is good things to take from a win or a loss. I just think we have to compete as a unit,” said Dejounte Murray, who spoke Friday morning for the first time since he was replaced in the starting lineup by Derrick White.

“I’m just here to play basketball man, try to be a great teammate,” Murray said.

It will take a great team effort from the starters and players coming off the bench if they are going to beat a Clippers a team they lost to earlier this season in LA, 103-97. The Clippers held shootaround in San Antonio on Friday morning, but Leonard was made available to the media.

“It’s a great team, they are playing great at both ends, offense and defense, and they are having fun with one another,” Murray said.

It would be a lot of fun for San Antonio if they can pull off the win.