Richard Duran drops interim tag, officially elevated to UIW Athletic Director

SAN ANTONIO – On Aug. 12, 2019, the University of the Incarnate Word announced that Athletic Director Brian Wickstrom had left the program after just two years at the helm. In the wake of that abrupt departure, deputy AD Richard Duran stepped up to assume those duties as the interim Athletic Director.

Today, that interim tag has been dropped.

As announced via a press conference Monday morning, University of the Incarnate Word President Dr. Thomas M. Evans has officially elevated Duran to the permanent position of Athletic Director. Duran earned the role over the past few months, as the Cardinals have weathered a litany of different challenges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the rapidly changing political and social climate.

In addressing the media, Duran made it clear that he was working with campus doctors and advisors to help keep the student body safe as UIW prepares to reopen this fall. He added that football and volleyball teams are scheduled to report in July.

This story will be updated with full quotes from Duran and UIW President Thomas M. Evans later this afternoon.