UTSA’s McCormick, Duplessis earn Conference USA weekly awards

SAN ANTONIO – For their performances in UTSA’s dramatic 51-48 double-overtime victory over Texas State on Saturday, sophomore running back Sincere McCormick and senior kicker Hunter Duplessis were named the Conference USA (C-USA) Offensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week respectively. The awards are voted on by a panel of the conference’s media.

After posting more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and earning C-USA Freshman of the Year in 2019, McCormick started his 2020 campaign with a dominant showing on the ground, racking up a program-record 197 rushing yards on just 29 carries and scoring a touchdown. Two of his carries went for 58 yards, each now tied for the longest of his career. McCormick spearheaded a rushing attack that tallied 330 total yards on the ground, and he was quick to credit the offensive line for paving the way to victory.

“Without them, I wouldn’t have 197 yards,” McCormick said. “They brought me to the promised land. They’ve been clocking in, clocking out. We’ve been working on this since day one, and when it came down to it, we got the yards we needed to.”

Meanwhile, Duplessis was flawless in the kicking game, converting all six extra points and all three of his field goal attempts, including the game-winning, 29-yarder in double overtime. Duplessis has now made 12 consecutive kicks dating back to last season.

The Roadrunners will return to action this Saturday for their home-opener in the Alamodome against Stephen F. Austin. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.