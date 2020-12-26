LeBron becomes No. 2 Xmas scorer, Lakers top Mavs 138-115

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) goes to the basket while defended by Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES – Anthony Davis scored 28 points and LeBron James had 22 while becoming the second-leading Christmas scorer in NBA history during the Los Angeles Lakers' 138-115 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Montrezl Harrell scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, and Dennis Schröder had 18 points and six assists in a second strong game for both new additions to the NBA champions. Los Angeles outrebounded Dallas 53-27 and closed out its first win of the season with a dominant fourth quarter.

Luka Doncic had 27 points and seven assists in his first starring role in the NBA’s showcase Christmas evening game for Dallas. Josh Richardson and Trey Burke had 17 points apiece as the Mavs started 0-2 with a late fade at Staples Center.

James moved into second place behind Kobe Bryant for the most points scored on Christmas, passing Oscar Robertson in the third quarter. James has 383 points in 15 games on Christmas, while Bryant had 395 in 16 holiday appearances.

The Lakers were aggressive and accurate from the opening tip, taking a 69-57 halftime lead while hitting 61.4% of their shots.

Doncic went 3 for 10 in the first half but combined with Burke for 22 points in the third quarter to keep it close.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: This was Dallas' only scheduled meeting with the Lakers this season. ... The Mavs got fewer offensive rebounds (3) than Harrell (5).

Lakers: Davis was accidentally elbowed in the face by Burke in the first quarter. He had a split lip, but stayed in. ... Wesley Matthews, Marc Gasol and Alfonzo McKinnie all scored their first points for the Lakers after going scoreless in the opener. ... They wore powder-blue warmups over their silver-on-white Christmas uniforms with blue accents.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit Clippers on Sunday.

Lakers: Host Timberwolves on Sunday.

