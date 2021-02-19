Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan shares heartfelt message on Instagram after father passes away

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 17: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs controls the ball during the second half of a game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on December 17, 2020 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan posted on Instagram on Friday morning that his father, Frank, had passed away.

DeRozan, a father himself, shared a picture and heartfelt message that read, “words won’t serve justice to what you meant to me. Never missed a game, a practice, a opportunity to show me what a great father was. You pushed me my whole life to be able to withstand the roughest of times.

Never seen you complain nor fold. All I cared about was making you proud. Over the past 3 years I seen you display the ultimate measure of a man fighting to the end. Wish I could tell you thank you one last time. Rest well Big Dog! Love you Dad.”

Earlier this season, DeRozan missed two Spurs road games for personal reasons so he could return to California to spend time with his ailing father and his family.

The Spurs have not played since Feb. 14 and have been in quarantine per the league’s COVID health and safety protocols.