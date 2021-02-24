NFL cornerback, former Judson standout Tre Flowers delivers semi-truck full of water to Karnes City community

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 02: Cornerback Tre Flowers #21 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates at the end of the game after beating the Minnesota Vikings 37-30 at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Seattle Seahawks cornerback and former Judson High School standout Tre Flowers is once again stepping up to help people in the San Antonio area.

Flowers arranged for a semi-truck to deliver a load of water to Karnes City on Wednesday afternoon.

The water is expected to be enough to help the city’s entire population. Karnes City is located about 55 miles from downtown San Antonio.

Flowers told KSAT his family is from Karnes City and he still has several relatives in the area, including his grandmother.

Flowers spoke with his grandmother recently and they discussed the water issues that plagued residents after last week’s winter storms.

City secretary Veronica Butler told KSAT running water has been restored to the area and a boil water notice has been lifted, but Flowers wanted to help people in the area get bottled and purified water.

He was able to secure an 18-wheeler filled with 23 pallets of Primo Water. Flowers and his family will distribute the water at 5:30 p.m. at Karnes City Park located on S Browne Street.

It will be a drive-through giveaway and limited to one item, either a case of water or a gallon of water, per vehicle.

On Saturday, Flowers and other former San Antonio football standouts organized a water and food delivery in Converse for those affected by the winter storms.

Flowers starred at Judson High School before moving onto Oklahoma State and then the NFL.