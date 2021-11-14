No. 15 UTSA uses strong second half to top Southern Miss 27-17, stay undefeated

Wide receiver Joshua Cephus scores a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter of UTSA's 27-17 victory over Southern Miss at the Alamodome on Nov. 13, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – In front of 30,000-plus fans inside the Alamodome, No. 15 UTSA rallied from a 17-10 third-quarter deficit to defeat Southern Miss 27-17 and remain undefeated on the season.

The Roadrunners fell behind on the second play of the second half, as Golden Eagles defender Natrone Brooks returned an interception 34 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. In spite of some offensive struggles, quarterback Frank Harris then capped an eight-play, 58-yard drive at the end of the third quarter with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Leroy Watson that tied the game at 17. Harris finished the game completing 17 passes for a pair of TDs and two interceptions.

UTSA’s defense came to the rescue, forcing three crucial turnovers. First, Jaylon Haynes forced a fumble that was recovered by Jahmal Sam at the 35-yard line and eventually led to a 24-yard field goal from Hunter Duplessis that gave the Roadrunners a 20-17 lead. On Southern Miss’ next possession, Corey Mayfield Jr. delivered a strip sack, and Charles Wiley returned the ensuing fumble to the nine yard line. On the very next play, running back Sincere McCormick found paydirt on a nine-yard touchdown run for a 27-17 advantage. McCormick carried the ball 19 times for 90 yards and that touchdown. Three plays later, Antonio Parks intercepted the Golden Eagles’ quarterback, allowing the offense to run out the remainder of the clock and seal a hard-fought victory.

With the win, UTSA improves to 10-0, 6-0 against Conference USA opponents. They are now one of just three undefeated teams remaining in college football. Next up, the Roadrunners will host UAB (6-3, 4-1) at the Alamodome on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m.