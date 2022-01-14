52º

Making school history at Wagner High School

Freshman point guard on the girls basketball team is making moves early in 2022.

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Basketball
LA Sneed, a freshman basketball player on the girls varsity team at Wagner High School, is leading the team in scoring this season. (Mark Mendez, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Thunderbirds have won six of their last seven games.

That one loss in that stretch, which was by one point, happened to be against district foe Steele.

For now, Wagner sits in third place overall in Class 27-6A but they are tied with Steele and Judson with a 5-1 district record.

KSAT 12 Sports stopped by Wagner High School earlier on Thursday to visit with the team as they prepare for the final eight games on the regular season schedule.

The Wagner Lady T-Birds are 14-9, 5-1 in district and will face Clemens on Friday at 7 p.m.

KSAT 12 has joined Texas Sports Productions to stream high school basketball this season! You can find out more on which games will be featured and how to watch by visiting the Big Game Coverage page on KSAT.com.

