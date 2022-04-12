East Central alumna NaLyssa Smith drafted 2nd overall by Indiana Fever

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) gestures after a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

NEW YORK – Another San Antonio star is heading to the WNBA.

After starring at Baylor for four seasons, East Central alumna NaLyssa Smith was selected with the No. 2 pick in this year’s WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. The two-time Big 12 Player of the Year led the Bears to their 12th straight regular-season conference title this year and earned the Katrina McClain Award given to the best power forward in women’s college basketball. She helped Baylor claim a national championship in 2019 as a freshman.

Projections had Smith going either first or second overall, but being drafted second instead of first has already provided plenty of motivation.

“I’m coming in hungry,” Smith told reporter Holly Rowe on stage at the WNBA Draft in New York. “I can’t wait to come to this program and make a big difference. We’re still slept on. Let’s get it.”

The Fever finished last season with the worst record in the league at 6-26 and had four picks in the first round of this year’s draft. Smith’s Baylor teammate Queen Egbo is also heading to Indiana after being selected No. 10 overall.