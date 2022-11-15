Poole scores 36 on bobblehead night, Warriors rout Spurs

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives to the basket while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

SAN FRANCISCO – Jordan Poole’s bobblehead doll was a big hit — and the real guy himself sure shined, too.

Back in the starting lineup for a night, Poole scored a season-best 36 points and led the Golden State Warriors past the San Antonio Spurs 132-95 on Monday.

“I loved it. Everything,” he said.

A performance fitting of a Poole Party, indeed: He shot 13 for 20 and knocked down five 3-pointers. With 10:36 left, Poole fired a 3 under pressure and the ball bounced high against the backboard before falling through. He converted the free throw for a four-point play.

Poole received a warm ovation when he exited for good at the 8:04 mark of the fourth quarter following his 13th career game with 30 or more points.

“Jordan was pretty amazing offensively,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “He got it rolling right away.”

Stephen Curry added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes. Andrew Wiggins scored 10 for the Warriors in the second game of a back-to-back after they lost 122-115 at Sacramento on Sunday to fall to 0-7 on the road.

Golden State grabbed an early lead and ran away from the Spurs for a 61-45 advantage at the break. That allowed Kerr to use his reserves in extended stretches. Anthony Lamb scored 17 points and Jonathan Kuminga contributed 15 off the bench.

Keldon Johnson scored 15 points for injury-plagued San Antonio, warming up in the second half. The Spurs snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 111-93 on Friday night.

RUN TMC

The Hall of Fame trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin served as the broadcast team for the “Run TMC Takeover.”

“It was very special. When I was here as an assistant I got to enjoy Timmy and Mully — Mitch was gone," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "It was cool, it was fast-paced, it was creative. The people really bought into it. It was a wonderful time in the NBA. These guys were one of the best shows available, for sure.”

The Warriors hadn't opened 0-7 on the road, though, since that group lost its initial nine away games in 1989-90.

On the broadcast, Hardaway made a reference to rape while describing a defensive play by Draymond Green, and later apologized for his poor choice of words.

POOLE PARTY

Poole started in place of Klay Thompson and was thrilled with his first bobblehead doll.

“I love it, it’s absolutely amazing," Poole said. "It’s really a special accomplishment. It’s an honor. I’m glad it came out the way it did.”

TIP-INS

Spurs: G Tre Jones missed the game with a stomach illness. Jeremy Sochan moved into the starting lineup. ... Johnson has made a 3-pointer in 30 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in franchise history behind Danny Green’s 32 straight in 2012. ... The Spurs had won the previous two on Golden State’s home floor.

Warriors: Curry was selected Western Conference player of the week for the 19th time. He became the oldest player with back-to-back 40-point performances since Michael Jordan in 2002. ... Thompson rested as he typically does during one of the back-to-back games as the Warriors use caution given his right Achilles tendon surgery that kept him out until January. ... C James Wiseman will report to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors for an extended period of perhaps 10 straight days, Kerr said.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Play at Portland on Tuesday night to complete a back-to-back. San Antonio has won the last four matchups, and two in a row in Portland.

Warriors: Play at Phoenix on Wednesday night having lost the last two meetings vs. the Suns and four of five on the road.

