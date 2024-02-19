Spurs guard Blake Wesley’s high school jersey retired

South Bend, IN – Second-year San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley has been receiving praise this NBA All-Star break. Wesley returned to his hometown of South Bend, Indiana this week where his alma mater, Riley High School, held a ceremony to retire his high school jersey.

Wesley spoke with our sister station ABC57 in South Bend after the ceremony where he shared his thoughts on watching his jersey being retired and his favorite moment from playing at Riley High School.

“It means a lot to be here in this moment, to be at Riley to see the game to see my jersey retired means a lot,” Wesley said. “My favorite moment was probably when I scored 46 against Michigan City, so that’s my favorite moment so far.”

Wesley is averaging four points and three assists through the first 55 games of the Spurs season. The Spurs and Wesley’s next game is on Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. against the Sacramento Kings.