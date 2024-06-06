Cowboys QB Dak Prescott explains why he’s having his ‘best’ offseason

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy opened up his team’s mandatory minicamp by sharing his evaluation of quarterback Dak Prescott in the Cowboys’ offseason program.

It’s safe to say McCarthy is impressed with Prescott’s output thus far.

“I think Dak is having his best offseason program that we’ve had,” McCarthy said. “This atmosphere that we’ve practiced in with the quarterback and receivers has really hit the mark. I’ve been very impressed with the quality of work.”

McCarthy’s positive remarks provide Cowboys fans with a bit more optimism on what to expect from the team’s offense this season, considering Dallas lost more this offseason in free agency than it gained.

“You don’t win games with just talent,” said Prescott of the team losing veteran talent this offseason. “You don’t win games on paper, and talent is really not decided on paper. I understand what it looks like, what it may look like from the outside. I understand the lack of moves creates that conversation, but I’m confident.”

Prescott added that his confidence this time around stems from the fact that he’s now in his second season in McCarthy’s offense.

“Things are faster off the line from the huddle,” said Prescott. “Through the play to the scramble drill and, if the play doesn’t work, we are truly understanding.”

“It’s what this game means to me, I talk about it every season. My focus is always getting better in every way that I can — every aspect of my game — and making sure I push the other people around me.”

Last season, Prescott had the best regular season of his career. The Mississippi State product accumulated 4,516 total yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He led Dallas Cowboys to a 12-5 regular season record.

What will loom over Prescott and the entire Cowboys organization this year is how the 2023 season ended: an embarrassing Wild Card weekend loss at home to the Green Bay Packers.

“I mean, that’s got to motivate you individually, as a man, and then obviously as a football player too,” said Prescott of the team’s uncharacteristic performance in the 2023 playoffs. “At this point, it’s about improving on where we are. We’re in a much better place right now than we were a year ago at this time. It’s about continuing to make those steps. And, yeah, that’ll always be a motivation factor, depending on who you are, what you did in that game and how it played out.”

Prescott and the Cowboys will wrap up their mandatory minicamp on Thursday before reporting for Training Camp in Oxnard, California in late July.