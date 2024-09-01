Calzada throws for 2 TDs, Taylor runs for two as Incarnate Word tops Northern Colorado 28-7

SAN ANTONIO – Zach Calzada threw two touchdown passes and Dekalon Taylor ran for two scores as Incarnate Word rolled to a 28-7 win over Northern Colorado in a season opener on Saturday night.

A mainstay in the FCS Top 25 poll for 39-straight weeks, the Cardinals forced a pair of fumbles and picked off two Peter Costelli passes.

Incarnate Word took the lead on its opening series when Taylor broke for a 27-yard touchdown run. The Bears answered on a 58-yard touchdown run by Vann Schield and the game was tied at 7 after one quarter.

Calzada gave the Cardinals a 14-7 lead at intermission by hitting Jalen Waithall from 46-yards out, then hit Logan Compton with a 13-yard touchdown to start the third quarter. Taylor wrapped up the scoring, capping a 13-play, 86-yard drive with a 1-yard run midway through the third.

Calzada completed 21 of his 34 pass attempts for 205 yards with an interception. Waithall caught five passes for 103 yards. Taylor and Isaiah Robinson each ran for 79 yards on 14 and 16 carries, respectively.

Costelli was 16 of 26 passing for 141 yards for Northern Colorado. Schield carried 11 times for 80 yards.

