Frustration is building for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys in a season going so wrong

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

ARLINGTON, Texas – Cooper Rush bounced passes to open receivers while filling in for injured quarterback Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott fumbled into the end zone for one of Dallas’ five turnovers, and owner Jerry Jones is understandably frustrated in a season going oh so wrong.

The Cowboys (3-6) are still winless at home this season and have lost four in a row overall, the latest a 34-6 drubbing by NFC East rival Philadelphia on Sunday. They had only 146 total yards, their worst offensive performance at home since moving into AT&T Stadium 15 years ago.

Recommended Videos

“I’m just frustrated, like everybody else is,” Jones said. “But since I had a lot to do with what we’re seeing, then it’s the proper frustration, as far as I’m concerned, that we’re just not playing in a way, especially when you play a team that is the caliber of teams that we’re playing out here in Philadelphia, is a high-caliber team, and we’re not up to them. And that’s troubling.”

Prescott was out after tearing his hamstring a week earlier in a loss at Atlanta, and plans to seek one more opinion before deciding whether to have a season-ending surgery.

Without elaborating when asked if Prescott would have that surgery, Jones said the quarterback's situation was still being evaluated.

Rush had a 4-1 record filling in for Prescott two years ago, but was 13 of 23 passing for only 45 yards and lost two fumbles against the division-leading Eagles (7-2). Trey Lance got his first regular-season action for the Cowboys and threw an interception.

“Understand that, you know, our quarterback’s out. Things ain’t always going to be how you expect it,” said edge rusher Micah Parsons, who returned after missing four games with an ankle injury. “It’s one of them years where, like I say, it’s challenging, but we’ve got to be the light for everybody.”

The Eagles were trying to add to a 7-3 lead when Jalen Hurts threw a pass that was intercepted by Trevon Diggs in the end zone. Then, after an exchange of punts, Dallas had its longest drive of the game, going 77 yards before Elliott's fumble on the 13th play.

Three plays after that, Parsons sacked Hurts and forced a fumble recovered at the Eagles 6. But Dallas missed another chance to take the lead, instead gaining only a yard before a field goal after the two-minute warning, and then letting Philadelphia go 84 yards in seven plays for a 14-6 halftime lead.

As for the prospects for the rest of the season after winning the division last year, knowing that Prescott will be out for several weeks at a minimum, Jones said he didn't want to deal in hypotheticals, but acknowledged: “Anybody that loses their top quarterback has some adjustments to make, and they’re usually adjusting uphill.”

The owner was also asked if Rush and Lance would remain the quarterback options the rest of the season.

“Well, we’re gonna have to play better than we’re playing right now. I don’t know that there’s answers outside the organization, but we’re flat gonna have to play better at all positions than we played tonight,” Jones said. “It’s good to have Parsons back. I thought he gave us a lift there. And of course, he’s wonderful to have on the field. But you know, one player can’t get it done.”

Dallas has lost five consecutive home games, a skid that began with a 48-32 home playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last Jan. 14, after Dallas had won 16 in a row at home over two seasons. The Cowboys were the only team other than New England since 2000 to have a home winning streak that long.

For the first time in their home losing streak, the Cowboys trailed by fewer than 14 points at halftime. But they have been behind by at least 22 points in all five of those games.

All that comes with coach Mike McCarthy on an expiring contract. Jones said he doesn't believe he will make an in-season coaching change.

“Everybody’s got a hand in this,” Jones said. “I changed coaches in the season with Wade (Phillips), and have always regretted it, and as a matter of fact, I made a change with Chan Gailey after two years. I regretted that. That’s not enough. You need to give yourself a chance. I’ve had a lot more rope than that in my time.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl