Bill Self becomes winningest coach in Kansas history, Jayhawks beat Michigan State 77-69

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) has his shot blocked by Kansas forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore )

ATLANTA – Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points and Bill Self became the winningest coach in Kansas history as the top-ranked Jayhawks pulled away from Michigan State for a 77-69 victory in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night.

Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with just under nine minutes remaining. KJ Adams Jr. hit a pair of free throws to put Kansas (3-0) ahead to stay.

Recommended Videos

Self improved to 591-143 in his 22nd season coaching the Jayhawks, pushing him past Phog Allen's mark of 590-219 in 39 seasons on the Kansas sideline.

Frankie Fidler led Michigan State (2-1) with 15 points.

The Jayhawks posted their second straight win over one of the nation's prominent programs, following up a 92-89 win over No. 10 North Carolina.

Takeaways

Kansas: After missing 15 straight shots from the field, Kansas ripped off a 14-2 run that turned an 18-16 deficit into a 30-20 lead.

Michigan State: The Spartans couldn't overcome a tough shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. They made just 3 of 24 from 3-point range.

Key moment

Dajuan Harris Jr. gave the Jayhawks some breathing room when he laid one in off a fast break, drew a foul and completed the three-point play for a 68-59 lead with 4:25 to go. After tumbling to the court, Harris remained on his back for a few seconds, clapping furiously. He finished with 11 points and six assists.

Key stats

The 7-foot-2 Dickinson made 13 of 21 shots from the field, including his only 3-point attempt, and grabbed 12 rebounds. He also had three steals and a block at the defensive end.

Up next

Kansas returns home Saturday to face Oakland. Michigan State hosts Bowling Green on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll