It doesn’t have to take years to rebuild, especially with the right coach: Analysis

Teams considering a coaching change should be encouraged by some of the quick turnarounds around the NFL.

Three teams with new coaches entered Week 11 holding a playoff position. Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders (7-4) led that group in victories despite a 26-18 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons (6-4) are first in the NFC South. Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) currently have the second wild-card spot in the AFC.

Quinn, Morris and Harbaugh have another thing in common. They previously were head coaches in the NFL. Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance before going to Michigan and winning a national title last season.

Quinn was Atlanta’s coach when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Morris led Tampa Bay to one 10-win season in three years with the team more than a decade ago and also served as an interim coach for the Falcons in 2020.

The four other first-year coaches — Seattle’s Mike Macdonald (4-5), Tennessee’s Brian Callahan (2-7), New England’s Jerod Mayo (3-7) and Las Vegas’ Antonio Pierce (2-7) are 11-26 combined. Macdonald, Callahan and Mayo are head coaches for the first time. Pierce went 5-4 as an interim coach with the Raiders last year.

It’s no surprise rookie coaches are having fast success. At least one NFL team with a new coach has reached the playoffs every year since the 2006 season.

Last year, it was DeMeco Ryans guiding Houston to an AFC South title and a playoff victory. In 2022, a record five first-year coaches led their teams to the postseason.

Quinn took over a team that hadn’t had a winning record since 2016. But the Commanders had the No. 2 pick in the draft and nailed it with quarterback Jayden Daniels, a leading candidate for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Washington also added several starters in free agency, including linebackers Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu and Dante Fowler Jr., center Tyler Biadasz, left guard Nick Allegretti, tight end Zach Ertz, edge rusher Clelin Ferrell and safety Jeremy Chinn. They also signed running back Austin Ekeler, drafted wide receiver Luke McCaffrey and just traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

The Commanders still have a chance to win the NFC East even after losing to the Eagles (8-2). Washington has a softer schedule the rest of the way. After a bye, the Commanders play the Cowboys, Titans and Saints. Then they face the Eagles and Dallas sandwiched around a matchup with Atlanta.

Morris inherited a team that last had a winning record in 2017. The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a massive contract to solve their quarterback dilemma. They added receiver Darnell Mooney and Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons in free agency and acquired pass rusher Matthew Judon in a trade.

With two wins over Tampa Bay (4-6), Atlanta essentially has a three-game edge over the three-time defending division champion Buccaneers.

Harbaugh walked into the most favorable situation in Los Angeles. The Chargers already had franchise QB Justin Herbert and were a playoff team in 2022. They signed running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to strengthen their rushing attack and balance the offense. Los Angeles drafted right tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick and selected wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round to help replace Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

The Chargers have a tough schedule the rest of the way, starting with a home game against the Bengals this week. Then it’s the Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs, Buccaneers and Broncos before finishing up against the Patriots and Raiders.

Harbaugh’s team will have to earn that playoff berth.

The Jets and Saints already fired their coaches so they’ll be looking for a new leader. A few more teams will be in the market.

It doesn’t have to take years to rebuild.

