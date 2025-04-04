Kellen Mond, Brahmas seek rebound against Battlehawks

Copy Copy

SAN ANTONIO – Quarterback Kellen Mond and the San Antonio Brahmas will look to rebound from their 33-9 loss in Week 1 against the Arlington Renegades.

Next on their schedule, they will play at the St. Louis Battlehawks, who won their season opener 31-6 against the Houston Roughnecks.

KSAT Sports Now interviewed Mond and asked him what he could do better in this game.

“I think being able to play with more urgency and not necessarily be in the pocket,” Mond said. “I think it’s more about trying to establish a pace, getting up to the line of scrimmage, kind of pushing the pace and sometimes pushing the offensive linemen. Let’s make some quicker calls, and I think that’ll help us play a little bit faster.”

Mond — who has been playing since his first live game on Jan. 2, 2022, when he was in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings — said he didn’t have any jitters.

“I mean, there were no nerves at all,” Mond said. “You know, I think my first completion was a whole shot to Jacob Harris, and then there were certain times we kind of stalled. But in terms of knowing exactly where guys were going to be and in terms of where my feet were, kind of the pocket presence moving around, I felt really good.”

From watching the game tape, Mond knows the Battlehawks are very strong on the defensive side of the ball.

“Good defense, good pass rushers,” Mond said. “Mind you, they’re coming off a really convincing win, probably one that they have built a lot of confidence from. They’ve got good pass rushers, good defensive backs, and a lot of guys who returned from last year, so a similar scheme. We’ve got a good idea of what they’re going to run.”

But even with St. Louis running a scheme, the San Antonio Brahmas have seen that Mond knows what he needs to be ready to adapt on the fly.

“Obviously, every single time you go into a game, there are going to be certain adjustments that they make, and then we’re going to have to kind of counter and make our own adjustments. It’ll definitely be a chess match.”

The Brahmas will play at the Battlehawks on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

