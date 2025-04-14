After a wayward Sunday at the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau is 'super excited' about tweaking his gear

Bryson DeChambeau hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Bryson DeChambeau believed his game was in good enough shape to win the Masters. He certainly thought he could do it after he leapfrogged Rory McIlroy to take the lead two holes into the final round Sunday.

But perhaps the fact that he hit more golf balls on the range at Augusta National than anyone else in the field — by far — was a sign that all was not right with golf's quirky, long-hitting technician.

DeChambeau couldn't hit his irons where he was looking and couldn't keep pace with the leaders. He fell behind McIlroy as quickly as he jumped in front on Sunday, and a double bogey on the par-4 11th pretty much ended his chances. He finished four shots behind McIlroy and Justin Rose, who went to a sudden-death playoff that McIlroy won with a birdie.

“If I just had somewhat of good iron play this week,” DeChambeau said, “it would have been a lot different outcome.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the noted gearhead — who pioneered the use of single-length irons — already was excited talking about tweaking his equipment before he tries again to win a third major championship.

“It just wasn’t tight, wasn’t dialed in. I kept hitting the heel,” DeChambeau said. “We got some irons in that’s got some more weight on the toe, which helps dramatically. But we haven’t got the front edge just right yet.

“I can’t wait. You’re going to see some new equipment here very, very soon, which hopefully will optimize my game to an even greater level. Super excited about it, actually.”

The two-time U.S. Open champion, LIV Golf team captain and YouTube star closed with a 3-over 75 on Sunday to follow three straight rounds in the 60s. After he holed a putt from about 40 feet from off the green on the par-4 18th on Saturday, he entered the final round in prime position to break McIlroy's heart — like he did last June in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

DeChambeau's first mistake had nothing to do with his gear. Instead, the changing conditions at Augusta National got to him. He three-putted from 23 feet at the short par-4 third hole, and hours later, he still wasn't sure how he did it.

“What’s crazy is the third hole, hit it up there to 20 feet, I’m like, ‘OK that’s exactly the way I wanted to play the hole,’ and that putt, I’ve never seen a putt faster than that," he said. “Those greens got really fast. The agronomists here at Augusta National and the Masters, they know how to play complete tricks on you.

“I just didn’t realize how firm and fast it could get out here. It’s great experience. Won’t let that happen again.”

A poor iron shot that missed long and left on the par-3 fourth hole led to another bogey. Then came another shot that curved way too much on the par-4 11th and found the pond short of the green for a double bogey.

“I just tried to hit a draw in there and it started five degrees left and I'm like, ‘You've got to be kidding me,’” DeChambeau said. “Then I did the same thing on 17 out of the pine straw. Just went dead left on me. Got to get better."

Even in defeat, DeChambeau appreciated the atmosphere at Augusta National and the opportunity to duel with McIlroy in the final pairing. He slapped hands with as many fans as he could as he approached the first tee. McIlroy, also a fan favorite, took a different approach, trying to stay in a “bubble.”

“Didn’t talk to me once all day,” DeChambeau said of McIlroy. “He was just like — just being focused, I guess. It’s not me, though.”

