San Antonio Brahmas find positives in Hogan, defense despite Week 6 loss to Stallions

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - MAY 04: Henry Black #32 and Jordan Mosley #23 of San Antonio Brahmas tackle Andrew Peasley #14 of Birmingham Stallions in the fourth quarter of a game at Protective Stadium on May 04, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/UFL/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas fell to the Birmingham Stallions 26-3, dropping their record to 1-5 in the 2025 UFL season.

The Brahmas showed flashes of potential but could not overcome early deficits and struggles in the second half.

The Stallions won the first quarter when running back Ricky Person Jr. rushed in a 4-yard touchdown, giving Birmingham a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point attempt.

San Antonio’s offense, anchored by Kevin Hogan in his first start at quarterback of the season, struggled to find rhythm early, hampered by penalties and a missed 41-yard field goal attempt.

Before halftime, Birmingham extended their lead to 12-0 when signal caller Case Cookus found wide receiver Amari Rodgers for a 43-yard touchdown pass.

The Brahmas responded swiftly, driving 66 yards in three plays over 21 seconds to set up a 26-yard field goal by kicker Tristan Vizcaino — cutting the deficit to 12-3.

Despite the late spark, the Brahmas could not carry momentum into the second half, where Birmingham outscored them 14-0 to seal the 26-3 final.

Hogan delivered a season-high 178 passing yards for the Brahmas, completing 17 of 26 attempts. San Antonio Brahmas’ wide receiver Justin Smith hauled in five catches for 104 yards, marking his second career 100-yard receiving game.

“I’ll be honest with you, I thought Kevin Hogan had a really, really good football game,” said San Antonio Brahmas interim head coach Payton Pardee. “I thought he did a lot of good things. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to make football plays for him at different points and times. But I want to say how proud I am of Kevin Hogan. He really played very, very well.”

Defensively, the Brahmas showed grit, recording six tackles for loss, four sacks, and a forced fumble.

San Antonio linebacker Lonnie Phelps led the charge with a forced fumble and two sacks, while Tavante Beckett paced the team with nine tackles and Jordan Mosley added eight.

“Coach Pardee talked about the defense playing lights out, but there were a lot of things that we have to clean up,” said Brahmas safety Jalen Elliott. “We tell the offense all the time. We’re together in this. Our job is just to continue to get the ball back to them as many times as possible with the understanding that they’re going to click at some point.

“We just got to keep doing our job. We got to learn how to finish and stay disciplined. Right now, we’re struggling to stay disciplined, and we’ll work on that.”

The Brahmas will look to regroup at home when they host the D.C. Defenders (4-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 9 at the Alamodome.