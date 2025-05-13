Tatum to miss remainder of playoffs after Achilles tendon surgery, imperiling Celtics' repeat hopes

Trainers help Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) off the court after he was injured during the second half of Game 4 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BOSTON – Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon that will sideline him for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday.

The Celtics announced the extent of Tatum’s injury and the surgery a day after the six-time All-Star went down in the Celtics’ 121-113 Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks, puts both the hopes of the defending champions repeating and Tatum’s playing status for next season in doubt.

When Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon during the 2019 NBA Finals, he wound up missing the entire 2019-2020 season.

The 27-year-old Tatum is leading the Celtics in points (28.1), rebounds (11.5) and assists (5.4) per game for the second straight postseason.

The Knicks lead the Celtics 3-1 in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Game 5 is in Boston on Wednesday night.

