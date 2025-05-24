San Antonio Brahmas Week 9 preview: Steven Stilianos discusses clash with St. Louis Battlehawks

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas (1-7) head into Week 9 of the 2025 United Football League season facing a critical matchup against the St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2) on Friday.

With playoff hopes faded, the Brahmas aim to build on their recent overtime thriller against the Memphis Showboats, where they fell 24-22.

A bright spot for the Brahmas has been the emergence of tight end Steven Stilianos, a Week 2 signing who has quickly become a fan favorite.

The former FCS Lafayette College and Iowa standout, who spent time with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2024, has made a strong impact.

Stilianos has thrown and caught a touchdown in his last two games, including a 38-yard pass to Dee Anderson against Memphis.

