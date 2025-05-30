San Antonio Brahmas aim to finish UFL season strong against Arlington Renegades

FILE - ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - MAY 23: Jashaun Corbin #6 of the San Antonio Brahmas rushes against the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America's Center on May 23, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Rovak/UFL/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The final week of the United Football League (UFL) regular season has arrived, and the San Antonio Brahmas are gearing up for their last stand in the Alamodome.

Coming off a tough 39-13 loss to St. Louis, the Brahmas, who claimed the XFL Conference Championship last year, are still searching for their first home win of the season.

Recommended Videos

With a 1-8 record, San Antonio has faced challenges on both sides of the ball, ranking last in the league in offense and defense. However, as they prepare to face in-state rival Arlington, the team is focused on finishing strong and sending their fans into the offseason on a positive note.

Despite the struggles, one player has emerged as a standout for the Brahmas: 24-year-old running back Jashaun Corbin. Corbin has been a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season, ranking second in the UFL with 459 rushing yards.

His resilience and ability to seize opportunities have caught the attention of Brahams’ interim head coach, Payton Pardee.

“Jashaun Corbin was a guy that early on in the season he was playing, but didn’t really get a whole lot of touches, and the ball, so to speak, didn’t really bounce his way a lot,” Pardee said. “And then, through injuries and different things like that, he’s really capitalized on his opportunity.

“The past several weeks, he has really shown up in a big way. Not only for our football team but across the league in general.”

Corbin’s rise is a testament to the UFL’s role as a platform for elite athletes to showcase their skills and potentially earn a shot at the NFL.

For many players, the league represents a critical stepping stone, and Pardee emphasized the importance of staying focused on the present while keeping future opportunities in sight.

“I think that’s one of the unique things about this league is to find balance,” Pardee said. “We really hope that our guys get an opportunity to go continue playing football — whether that be in the NFL or in this league again. The big thing that I’ve emphasized to the guys is the most important thing is to be where your feet are, to be 100% locked in on this opportunity. Because, at the end of the day, when discussing the NFL opportunities that are on the horizon, it’s all impacted by your performance.”

Another player who has impressed Pardee is Week 2 addition tight end Steven Stillianos, who has made the most of his limited time with the team.

“A guy like Steve Stillianos — joined us midseason — he’s really capitalized on his opportunities that he’s had,” Pardee noted. “I’ve been very impressed with almost every single guy on our team.”

The Brahmas face a challenge in the Arlington Renegades, who enter the game with a 4-5 record and a defense that allows the lowest yardage in the UFL.

Arlington also boasts three players in the top 10 for receiving yards, making them a tough matchup for San Antonio’s struggling defense. However, for Pardee, the focus is clear: end the season on a high note.

“The big thing going into this week is we want to finish this season out the right way,” Pardee said. “We want to send our players off and send this fan base off into the off-season with a win. And on a positive note. And so that’s kind of been our big, you know, theme and emphasis is we’re all, you know, we are all guaranteed one more opportunity.”

“Obviously, it’s been a difficult season, but overall, I’m really proud of our guys and the way that they’ve been able to fight,” he said. “We’re really excited and looking forward to ending our season in the Alamodome and hopefully getting a win.”

The Brahmas and Renegades kick off at 11 a.m. on Sunday inside the Alamodome. You can watch the game live on KSAT 12.