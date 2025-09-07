No. 8 Clemson survives scare from Troy, wins 27-16 as Wesco catches 2 second-half TDs

Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CLEMSON, S.C. – Bryant Wesco Jr. caught two second-half touchdown passes from Cade Klubnik, Adam Randall ran for 112 yards and a score, and No. 8 Clemson survived a scare from Troy, overcoming a 16-point deficit to win 27-16 on Saturday.

The Tigers (1-1), 30 1/2-point favorites, trailed 16-0 midway through the second quarter and 16-3 at halftime, but outscored the Trojans (1-1) 24-0 after the break. Randall ran for a 1-yard TD to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter.

Moments later, safety Ricardo Jones intercepted Goose Crowder, making an acrobatic grab off a pass breakup by teammate Ashton Hampton. On the next play, Klubnik connected with Wesco for a 26-yard touchdown to put Clemson ahead 17-16.

Wesco added a 34-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He finished with seven receptions for 118 yards, and Klubnik was 18 of 24 for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Clemson, which fell four spots in the AP Top 25 after losing its opener to LSU, could drop again after this unimpressive performance.

The Tigers gained just 114 yards and committed two turnovers in the first half, including an interception off a tipped pass that linebacker TJ Thompson returned 4 yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers finally got on the board with 4:11 left before halftime on 25-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser.

Troy led 7-0 and had forced Clemson to go three-and-out on its first possession when the teams were called off the field with 10:43 left in the first quarter because of lightning. The game was delayed for 1 hour, 32 minutes.

The Trojans marched 75 yards in five plays on the opening drive, scoring on Crowder's 44-yard pass to Tray Taylor.

The takeaway

Troy: The Trojans made a valiant effort, but two second-half interceptions by Crowder and a failed fake field goal were too much to overcome. Crowder finished 19 of 31 for 223 yards with one touchdown and three picks.

Clemson: The Tigers looked more like themselves in the second half. More complete efforts will be needed as the schedule picks up in intensity.

Tigers short-handed

Clemson was without multiple starters, including wide receiver Antonio Williams, who injured a hamstring in the loss to LSU. Williams led the Tigers with 75 receptions, 904 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024. Safety Khalil Barnes (hamstring) and left tackle Tristan Leigh (undisclosed) also did not play.

Up next

Troy: Hosts Memphis next Saturday

Clemson: Visits Georgia Tech next Saturday to open its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

