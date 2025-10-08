Bears' Tyrique Stevenson set to return to Washington year after embarrassing loss

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) celebrates after stripping the ball away from Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Tyrique Stevenson says he’s ready to return to the scene of one of the most embarrassing moments in NFL history Monday night when the Chicago Bears visit Washington.

Last year, the Chicago cornerback had his back turned to the field, then rushed in and tipped Jayden Daniels' 52-yard desperation pass to Noah Brown for a winning touchdown.

“Just use it as motivation to come out and stay focused on all tasks and definitely, definitely learn to wait until the clock hits double-zeroes,” Stevenson said. “Just use that as a learning curve to mature and be the cornerback that this team needs.”

Coming off two of his best games to date, the third-year cornerback remembers the sting still. He was interacting with the crowd while his back was turned to the action, then rushed back in and tipped the ball back to the man he was supposed to be covering in the end zone for an 18-15 loss.

“It was harsh, it hurt my feelings,” Stevenson said. “That’s the best way I can explain it — it just hurt my feelings being a football player and having one of those mistakes that’s going to linger around. Even when my son grows up, I’ve got to explain that to him. It definitely hurt. But just use it as fuel.”

The loss started a 10-game losing streak that resulted in the firing of Matt Eberflus and staff, leading to Ben Johnson’s hiring as new head coach.

Stevenson felt he held up during the wake of the loss as best he could, considering his gaffe cost the Bears a sure win after they had rallied in the closing minutes for a 15-12 lead.

The end result was a constant barrage of jokes through social media memes.

The play was even named at NFL Honors as the season's top moment.

“At the end of the day I’m a man and I stand on integrity,” Stevenson said. “The best thing I could do was go address it and let the guys know and the world know that that’s not who I am, but that’s who I showed.

“The only thing I can do from then on is show my actions have changed so I can become a better man and a better football player on the field.”

Teammates supported him, by and large.

“Being honest, I got a couple side-eyes,” Stevenson said. “But that comes with ... this is what we do for a living. This is who we are in some cases.

"And the best thing we can do is go out there and make great plays. And I put a bad play on film. The best thing they could do was come around and put their arm around me and be like, ‘we got you.’ That’s what they showed me all last year.”

Teammates have to admit it wasn’t an easy thing to get past and there is still some lingering pain, but quarterback Caleb Williams said it isn’t enough to make this into a “revenge” game.

“Obviously, you don’t want to lose, especially in that fashion of a Hail Mary,” quarterback Caleb Williams said. “So does it bother me? I’m not going to speak for everybody else. Does it bother me? Yeah, in the sense that I want to go out there and I want to win every single game that I’ve got.”

Stevenson had a slow start and had the worst possible passer rating against of 158.3 when targeted following two games this season.

However, he has since turned it around by stealing the football from Dallas’ Javonte Williams from behind to start a 31-14 Bears win over Dallas, and then making an interception and fumble recovery in a 25-24 win over the Raiders.

Stevenson has a forced fumble, two recoveries, an interception and five pass breakups, but is certain he’s going to hear it from Commanders fans Monday even if he says has put this in his past.

“Going back to a hostile environment, they’re going to do their best job to rattle me as much as they can,” Stevenson said. “But like I was saying earlier, the best thing I can do is come out here and show these 10 (teammates) I’m locked in and ready to go.”

