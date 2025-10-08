Soccer match between Argentina, Puerto Rico moved from Chicago to Florida amid immigration crackdown

FILE - A general exterior view of Soldier Field is seen prior to an NFL preseason football game, Aug. 17, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski, File)

BUENOS AIRES – A soccer match between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally scheduled for next week in Chicago, has been relocated to Florida amid the immigration crackdown in the city, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The friendly match was supposed to be played on Oct. 13 at Soldier Field in Chicago but will be moved to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the home stadium of Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

An Argentine Football Association executive confirmed the move to the AP and said it was because of the situation in Chicago, where President Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard to quell protests against the immigration crackdown. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the relocation had not been publicly announced.

More than 1,000 immigrants have been arrested since an immigration crackdown started last month in the Chicago area. The Trump administration vowed to deploy National Guard troops in its agenda to boost deportations.

Argentina, the defending World Cup champion, will play Venezuela in another friendly match on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Messi was called up to play in both matches, which are part of Argentina's preparations for next year's World Cup, which will be cohosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

