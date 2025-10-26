No. 22 Texas beats Mississippi State 45-38 in overtime

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs downfield against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Matthew Caldwell threw a touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley in overtime after Arch Manning was knocked out of the game with an injury and No. 22 Texas came from behind to beat Mississippi State 45-38 on Saturday.

Ryan Niblett returned a punt 79 yards to tie the game with 1:47 to play in regulation as Texas erased a 31-14 deficit after three quarters.

The Longhorns (6-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) still trailed 38-21 with 12:29 remaining in the game when Davon Booth had a 62-yard catch and run for a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

A 21-yard touchdown pass from Manning to Mosley with 9:34 left and Mason Shipley's 26 -ard field goal in the final five minutes made it 38-31.

Manning finished 29 of 46 for 346 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and he also had a rushing touchdown before leaving early in overtime.

The Bulldogs (4-4, 0-4) were led quarterback Blake Shapen, who had a career game and finished 26 of 42 for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

Mississippi State had 445 yards of total offense, gthe most surrendered by the Longhorns all season.

Texas finished with 428 yards.

The Bulldogs had five sacks and 12 tackles for loss, but the Longhorns’ seven sacks were the difference as Shapen was dropped four times in the final five minutes of regulation and overtime.

The takeaway

Texas: The Longhorns were dead in the water but continue to find ways to win despite not playing up to the No. 1 ranking they had preseason.

Mississippi State: For the better part of three seasons, the Bulldogs have found ways to lose SEC games. They did it again on Saturday in spectacular fashion and lost their 16th-straight conference game.

Up next

Texas: Play host to No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Mississippi State: Visit Arkansas on Saturday.

