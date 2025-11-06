Avdija and Trail Blazers rally from 22 down to hand Thunder their first loss, 121-119

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, left, dribbles past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Deni Avdija had 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 22-point deficit Wednesday night in a 121-119 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jrue Holiday added 22 points, including two clutch free throws that put Portland ahead 121-118 with six seconds left. Jerami Grant scored 20 off the bench as the Blazers handed the defending NBA champions their first loss of the season.

With the Thunder trailing by three, Isaiah Joe was fouled on a jumper with 0.5 seconds left. After a replay review showed Joe’s toe was on the 3-point line, he made his first free throw but missed the second on purpose. Oklahoma City came up empty on a last-second tip-in attempt.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points and Aaron Wiggins added 27. Oklahoma City was without several players who played Tuesday night, as Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort and Alex Caruso all sat out.

