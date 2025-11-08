Lemon scores through air, on ground in No. 20 USC's 38-17 win over Northwestern

Southern California running back King Miller, left, breaks a tackle by Northwestern linebacker Mac Uihlein during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Makai Lemon had a touchdown catch and a scoring run while making 11 receptions for a career-high 161 yards, and No. 20 Southern California stayed in the College Football Playoff race with a 38-17 victory over Northwestern on Friday night.

Jayden Maiava passed for 299 yards and hit Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane for TDs as the Trojans (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) remained unbeaten at the Coliseum this season with a persistent offensive performance featuring 482 total yards. That’s the most allowed all season by the stingy Northwestern defense, which also hadn’t allowed a 200-yard passer.

King Miller rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown, and Maiava also rushed for a score. Lemon scored on a 4-yard jet sweep with 11:31 to play to put away a win that kept the Trojans in the national title conversation into mid-November for the first time since coach Lincoln Riley's first season in 2022.

Preston Stone passed for 150 yards and Caleb Komolafe rushed for 118 yards and a score for the Wildcats (5-4, 3-3), who lost for just the second time in six games. Griffin Wilde caught an early TD pass for Northwestern, which has never beaten USC in six meetings — most recently in the 1996 Rose Bowl.

USC got another spectacular performance from its impressive receiver duo. While the prolific Lemon put up 165 total yards, Lane had seven catches for 74 yards — and he put the Trojans up 28-14 midway through the third quarter when he juggled and controlled a one-handed TD catch under tight coverage from Fred Davis.

After struggling to mount drives of significance while holding off Nebraska last week, USC opened its first home game in nearly a month with a 16-play drive culminating in Lemon's seventh TD catch of the season. Maiava had nine completions on the drive — the same number he managed all night in Lincoln.

Northwestern countered with a 13-play drive ending in Wilde's short TD catch.

Maiava then made a 6-yard TD run after USC extended its drive with a clever fake punt on a pass thrown by third-string quarterback Sam Huard, who changed his uniform number before the game to No. 80 — the same as punter Sam Johnson.

Komolafe's TD run tied it again, and Northwestern should have taken the lead when defensive lineman Najee Story made an interception and rumbled 25 yards toward the end zone — but Maiava dislodged the ball from Story at the goal line, forcing a touchback.

Miller's 12-yard TD run shortly before halftime put USC ahead for good.

Takeaways

Northwestern: The Wildcats' vaunted pass defense couldn't slow the Big Ten's best passing offense enough, but they performed fairly well on the Hollywood stage. They've got to find one more win among Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois to ensure bowl eligibility for the second time in coach David Braun's three seasons.

USC: The Trojans rose to the moment on a short week and took care of business — something Riley's teams have repeatedly failed to do for the past three seasons. They'll likely rise in the AP Top 25 and in the CFP rankings, but they would need to run the remaining table to make Riley's first Playoff appearance at USC.

Up next

Northwestern: Hosts Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 15.

USC: Hosts Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 15.

___

