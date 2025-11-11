Kyla Oldacre’s 19 points, 7 rebounds leads No. 4 Texas to 100-38 win over Louisiana-Lafayette

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

AUSTIN, Texas – Kyla Oldacre had 19 points and seven rebounds, and No. 4 Texas defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 100-38 on Monday night for its 27th straight win at home.

Oldacre, a 6-foot-6 senior, used her height advantage to convert 7 of 8 shots from the field. Oldacre could have surpassed her career-best 21 points but she missed 7 of 12 free throws.

Senior point guard Rori Harmon scored 12 points and added five assists, pulling within 29 of the school record (776) held by Kamie Ethridge, who set the mark in 1986 when Texas won the NCAA championship.

Breya Cunningham, alternating with Oldacre at center, grabbed 14 rebounds for the Longhorns (3-0). Justice Carlton scored 13 points and made four blocks.

Texas shot 59% from the field.

Freshman Imani Daniel led Louisiana-Lafayette (0-3) with 17 points.

Texas forced 32 Louisiana-Lafayette turnovers that the Longhorns converted to 37 points. Madison Booker, a junior, had six steals after swiping a career-best seven on Friday against Richmond. Harmon and Bryanna Preston made three steals each.

Longhorns opponents having committed 81 turnovers in three games.

Texas has been less formidable at the free throw line. After opening the season by making 14 of 17 against Incarnate Word, the Longhorns hit 11 of 24 against Richmond and 18 of 28 on Monday.

The deficiency hardly mattered against the Ragin’ Cajuns, which shot 26% in addition to mishandling the ball.

Louisiana-Lafayette is at Nicholls State on Friday, and Texas hosts Texas Southern on Sunday.

