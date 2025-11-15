AP Top 25 poll preview: Alabama loss will change the top 5 and USF's loss opens up race for G5 bid

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) celebrates a 23-21 win over Alabama in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The top five of The Associated Press poll is in for a change Sunday after staying the same for three weeks.

No. 4 Alabama's eight-game winning streak ended Saturday with its 23-21 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma, and voters undoubtedly will drop the Crimson Tide. More important, Alabama's margin for error to make the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff has narrowed.

No. 3 Texas A&M nearly had the same fate as the Tide. The Aggies had to make their biggest comeback in program history to beat South Carolina 31-30 and stay on track to play in the SEC title game.

The situation in the Group of Five is scrambled again after No. 25 South Florida lost 41-38 to Navy. The Bulls came into the weekend as the front-runner for the G5's automatic CFP bid. The Bulls' loss bolstered the hopes of fellow American Conference teams North Texas and Tulane and No. 24 James Madison of the Sun Belt Conference.

No. 2 Indiana, 11-0 for the first time, defeated Wisconsin 31-7 and should keep its spot behind Ohio State in the AP poll and the CFP rankings. Ohio State was playing UCLA at home on Saturday night.

Not to be overlooked is the situation in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Miami hammered North Carolina State 41-7 at home while Georgia Tech escaped one-win Boston College 36-34 on a field goal in the final seconds.

Saturday's results will give AP voters good reason to move No. 16 Miami ahead of No. 14 Georgia Tech, just as the CFP committee jumped the Hurricanes over the Yellow Jackets in its rankings earlier this week.

Look for them to move up

— No. 7 Oregon had no problem against Minnesota on Friday in a 42-13 win and the Ducks merit a promotion will Alabama's loss.

— No. 8 Texas Tech's 48-9 win over UCF was its third straight impressive victory after its loss to Arizona State.

— No. 9 Notre Dame posted a solid 37-15 win at Pittsburgh in what, on paper, was the Fighting Irish's last tough game.

— No. 11 Oklahoma's win over Alabama was a showcase for its defense and a big boost to its playoff resume.

— No. 20 Virginia got quarterback Chandler Morris back from a concussion and bounced back from a bad loss to Wake Forest to win 34-17 at Duke.

— No. 24 James Madison, which entered the rankings last week for the first time in two years, routed Appalachian State 58-10.

Look for them to drop

— No. 4 Alabama will fall, but the question is how far? The Tide and Oklahoma have two losses, but the Sooners won the head-to-head meeting and deserve to be ahead of 'Bama.

— No. 14 Georgia Tech must drop. The Yellow Jackets had to come from behind to get past an opponent that has not beaten an FBS team, and in their previous game they lost to an NC State team that got clobbered by Miami.

— No. 19 Louisville should drop out of the Top 25 after losing 20-19 to Clemson. It was the Cardinals' second straight loss at home. They lost to California last week.

— No. 23 Pittsburgh probably will fall out after losing by 22 to the Irish, but the Panthers still have a path to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

— No. 25 South Florida had been in the driver's seat for the G5 bid in the CFP after bouncing back from its loss to Memphis with a convincing win over UTSA last week. It's wide open now after its loss to Navy.

Wild card

—No. 17 Southern California got all it could handle from Iowa before winning 26-21.

— No. 18 Michigan had a close call against Northwestern, winning 24-22 on a field goal as time expired. It will be interesting to see how voters view it.

— No. 21 Tennessee's workmanlike 42-9 win over New Mexico State probably won't move the needle.

Top game to watch

No. 10 Texas (7-2, 4-1 SEC, No. 10 CFP) at No. 5 Georgia (8-1, 6-1, No. 5)

Georgia swept the Longhorns in the regular season and SEC title game last year, and another win here would effectively end Texas’ slim hopes of returning to the title game and CFP. The Bulldogs have won five in a row since their three-point home loss to Alabama, and even if they lose to Texas, they can still make the CFP. BetMGM Sportsbook: Georgia by 6 1/2.

