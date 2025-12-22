Fox scores 27, leads Spurs to 124-113 win over Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) grabs a round against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

WASHINGTON – De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points and sank five 3-pointers to help the San Antonio Spurs ease to a 124-113 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Luke Kornet had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Stephon Castle added 18 points and 11 assists as the Spurs won their sixth in seven games and second in four days against Washington.

Victor Wembanyama had 14 points and 12 rebounds in under 22 minutes as he continued his bench role for San Antonio since his return from a calf strain.

Bub Carrington scored 21 points for the Wizards, who rested starters Alex Sarr (adductor) and Khris Middleton (knee) after they both played in Saturday’s 130-122 win at Memphis.

Tre Johnson scored 19 points and Tristan Vukcevic had 18 for Washington, which returned from a three-game road trip with two wins but has lost four straight at home.

Wembanyama has played fewer than 25 minutes in all five games since his return. He reached nearly 15 by halftime on Sunday, and combined with Fox and Castle for 30 points as San Antonio outscored Washington 43-21 in the second quarter en route to a 20-point halftime lead.

Washington never got closer than nine afterward, allowing Spurs coach Mitch Johnson to sit Wembanyama for all but 40 seconds of the fourth quarter.