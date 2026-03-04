Patriots tell 4-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs he'll be released next week, AP source says New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks to the media during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif., ahead of the Super Bowl 60 NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs talks to the media during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif., ahead of the Super Bowl 60 NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
New England Patriots have informed wide receiver Stefon Diggs that he’ll be released when the new league year begins next week, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hasn’t announced its intention.
Diggs posted a goodbye on social media, thanking the Patriots for the season and saying: “We family forever.”
Diggs led the team with 85 receptions and 1,013 yards receiving with four touchdowns in
his only season in New England, helping the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Seattle Seahawks.
Diggs became the go-to target for Drake Maye, who finished runner-up to Matthew Stafford for the AP NFL MVP award.
The 32-year-old four-time Pro Bowl wideout now seeks his fifth team and fourth in four years.
