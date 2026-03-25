Skip to main content
Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Prosecution, defense rest cases on Day 7 of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Authorities identify 2 teens, 16, killed while attempting to flee deputies in west Bexar County
What to know about Texas SNAP benefit changes taking effect April 1
City of San Antonio estimates César E. Chávez Boulevard name change could cost $200K
Castle Hills officer fires weapon at armed individual; officer uninjured, police chief says
‘I don’t even feel safe’: Witness recalls fatal shooting after gunman released from Bexar County jail
New emissions test could cost Bexar County vehicle owners
Prosecutors believe Preciado’s discussion of car parts, rings show murder motive on Day 6 of trial
Woman arrested after chase through San Antonio ends on North Side, DPS says
Northside ISD says changes made after Mr. Fred’s death, but superintendent says state limits efforts

Sports

Barcelona trounces Real Madrid 6-2 in quarterfinals of Women's Champions League

Associated Press

1 / 5
Barcelona players celebrate after Esmee Brugts scored her side's second goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona players celebrate after Ewa Pajor scored the opening goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's Patri Guijarro, left, runs with the ball during the women's Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's Vicky Lopez scores her side's fifth goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Real Madrid's Naomie Feller, center, heads the ball during the women's Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Barcelona players celebrate after Esmee Brugts scored her side's second goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID – Barcelona moved closer to a record-extending eighth consecutive semifinal in the Women’s Champions League with a 6-2 rout of rival Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Ewa Pajor scored twice, and Esmee Brugts, Irene Paredes, Vicky López and Alexia Putellas added a goal each in Madrid to take the Catalan club a step closer to the last four.

Recommended Videos

Linda Caicedo scored a goal in each half for Madrid, which will need a big comeback in Barcelona next week to make it to its first semifinal.

Barcelona, a three-time champion, has reached the final in five straight seasons. It lost last year's final to Arsenal, which on Tuesday defeated English rival Chelsea 3-1 in their first leg of their quarterfinal.

Also Tuesday, Wolfsburg took a 1-0 lead over record eight-time champion Lyonnes in a meeting of two of the competition’s most storied names.

Later Wednesday, Manchester United will make its debut in the last eight against Bayern Munich.

United is in its first European experience since a defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in qualifying in the 2023-24 season. Bayern recovered from a 7-1 loss at Barcelona at the start of the league phase to finish fourth and qualify for the quarterfinals for the eighth time in 10 seasons.

Barcelona topped the league phase with an unbeaten campaign that included 20 goals scored and three against. Madrid, in its second consecutive quarterfinal, was eliminated by Arsenal in the last eight last season. If finished seventh in the league phase.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...