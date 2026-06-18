Metro Health reports 94 heat-related illnesses in San Antonio since May

Cyclists take a water break during an evening ride, Monday, June 26, 2023, in San Antonio. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health has reported 94 heat-related illnesses from May through this Saturday, June 13, a reminder that dangerous temperatures can quickly become a medical emergency.

Most of the cases have involved heat exhaustion, according to health officials.

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Emergency room doctors say they are seeing patients with symptoms such as fatigue, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting and, in more serious cases, passing out.

Dr. Ralph Riviello, chief of emergency medicine at University Hospital, reminds that severe heat-related illness can damage major organs, including the heart, liver and kidneys.

He said it’s important to keep an eye on those most at risk, like pets, seniors and children.

“It’s not the time to let them out and just tell them come back in six hours or not pay attention to them,” Riviello said. “Just looking out the window and seeing what they’re doing doesn’t cut it. You need to go look at them, talk to them. If they’re actively playing, they should be sweating. If they are not sweating or their skin looks very dry, that’s concerning.”

Doctors recommend drinking plenty of water, taking electrolytes as needed, wearing light-colored clothing made of lightweight materials, and applying sunscreen.

They also urge people who must be in the heat to take frequent breaks indoors or in the shade.

Dr. Carol Nwelue, chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital, said heat exhaustion and heat stroke should be taken seriously.

“People can lose consciousness and people can die from heat exhaustion and heat strokes,” Nwelue said. “So it’s very important to make sure that you’re staying cool, you’re getting some cool water on you, and out of the sun as quickly as possible.”

The City of San Antonio has cooling locations available across town, including community centers, libraries and senior centers.

To find a location closest to you, click here.

Bexar County also offers free box fans for residents who are 60 or older or who have a disability. Residents can call 211 to request a fan.