Injury concerns for the US ahead of World Cup with Aaronson, Richards hurt in Premier League action

Leeds' Brenden Aaronson, center, reacts after failing to score during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England, Sunday, April 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LEEDS – U.S. forward Brenden Aaronson went off with an apparent left knee injury while playing for Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday in a potential concern for the Americans ahead of the World Cup.

Aaronson dropped to the ground, rolled down his sock and held his knee before receiving treatment from club doctors. He walked off the field gingerly to be replaced in the 59th minute of the match against Brighton.

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Aaronson, who was on the 2022 World Cup roster, is fighting to be picked in the squad that is being named on May 26. The Americans begin training the following day in Fayetteville, Georgia.

In another development that will worry U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino, center back Chris Richards finished Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw with Brentford on Sunday with a left ankle issue after landing awkwardly challenging for a header.

Richards, who came on as a substitute in the 61st, finished the game but was seen being helped down the tunnel afterward and didn't appear to be wearing his left boot.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer