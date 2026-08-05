Aaron Donald works out for the Rams in latest step on comeback path

FILE - Former Los Angeles Rams player Aaron Donald looks on before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 23, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES – Aaron Donald formally worked out for the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, presumably taking one of the final steps before the superstar defensive tackle decides whether to end his 2 1/2-year retirement.

The 35-year-old Donald participated in a hosted workout with the Rams, according to the league's official transactions wire, which records such workouts with free agents before their possible signings to NFL rosters. Defensive line coach Giff Smith attended the workout at the Rams' complex in Woodland Hills, defensive coordinator Chris Shula said at training camp.

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“I heard it was good,” Shula said with a smile. “It was more (about) how he felt. ... Obviously, we'd be really excited about that. You're getting one of the best players of all time. I have a great history with him. We know what a great guy he is, what a hard worker he is and what he would mean to this defense. We're going to coach the guys that are here, and if he decides to come back, that would be great.”

Donald has been working out at the Rams' Woodland Hills facility and at home for several weeks in his attempt to return to NFL shape. While the Rams have emphasized their willingness to wait indefinitely for Donald to decide, coach Sean McVay has expressed cautious optimism in the past week about the prospect of lining up Donald and Myles Garrett together this season on a remarkable defensive line.

Garrett returned to practice with the Rams on Monday after sitting out the previous four workouts with lower-body soreness. The reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year said he still hasn't spoken to Donald about the comeback bid, but that might change soon.

“Hopefully we'll link up here soon and I'll see where his head is at, and just break bread with him as well,” Garrett said. “I don't know how he's feeling. I don't know where he is in this process, but it is a process, coming back from so much time off. I'm not going to push him either way. Just get a feel of it.”

While McVay has indicated increasing optimism about Donald's return as camp progresses, the head coach said last week that the Rams didn't expect a decision until after they wrap up training camp at Loyola Marymount University this week. The Rams are planning to reconvene in Woodland Hills on Saturday for their first post-camp practice, followed by four more practices in Woodland Hills next week ahead of their preseason opener at Kansas City.

Donald retired somewhat abruptly in March 2024 following a decorated 10-year career spent entirely with the Rams. He won the AP's Defensive Player of the Year award three times while earning eight All-Pro selections, 10 Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl championship ring.

Donald apparently began to entertain the idea of a comeback early last month after the Rams traded for Garrett, one of Donald's few contemporary peers. The 30-year-old Garrett won two of the last three Defensive Player of the Year awards in Cleveland, where he received five All-Pro nods and seven Pro Bowl selections, along with setting the NFL's single-season sacks record last year.

Garrett entered the NFL in 2017, the same season in which Donald won his first Defensive Player of the Year trophy. While Garrett and Donald have decidedly different roles on a defense, Garrett said he has admired Donald for his entire career.

“Just the way he practiced his craft,” Garrett said. “You've seen the videos in which he's going 100 percent. His footwork is impeccable, but he also has get-off that's similar to an end. ... He just has an outstanding feel for the game as well as being a freak athletically.”

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