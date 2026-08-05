Reactions flowing in after Gov. Abbott announces plan to break up energy sector in San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO – More reactions are pouring in after Gov. Greg Abbott announced a plan on Tuesday to break energy monopolies like the one in San Antonio with CPS Energy.

“Our energy costs have been going up by the year. My last bill right at this time last year was $280, and this one was $326, so that’s almost a $50 increase,” said CPS Energy customer Carl Duelm.

Duelm hosted Abbott at his Northeast Side home Tuesday to discuss energy costs.

He supports Abbott’s plan to pass a law, dismantling so-called energy monopolies in cities like San Antonio and Austin, which own the local energy utilities.

“All consumers in the City of San Antonio would be able to do what other people in Texas are able to do, is do a Google search for retail electric provider and find a lower rate than currently provided by CPS (Energy). That in turn would make CPS (Energy) be competitive on a price point,” Abbott said.

Abbott said cheaper energy is available in cities like Dallas and Houston, which have more energy provider options.

Duelm said his friends in other cities pay less.

“He told me he was paying as much for the small apartment he lived in San Antonio as he was for his 1,500-square-foot house in Houston,” Duelm said.

“Right now, the average cost for energy in San Antonio is 12 cents per kilowatt hour. In Houston it is available as low as six cents per kilowatt hour,” Abbott said in Tuesday’s press conference.

KSAT checked those numbers, and the website www.ElectricChoice.com said the lowest rate in Houston is around six cents per kilowatt hour, but the average rate is still about 12 cents. Some rates were as high as 19 cents.

That is something San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones talked about on air with KSAT after Abbott’s announcement, showing a slide of prices across the state.

“San Antonio and Castroville that are both municipally owned utilities actually have the cheapest utility cost when it comes to electricity and gas. So this idea that we’re sort of being frivolous and not managing this well is not correct,” Jones said.

The Texas Public Power Association also sent KSAT a statement, saying:

“Municipally-owned utilities (MOUs) have provided affordable and reliable utility services to local communities, some for more than 125 years. Our 72 member cities, serving more than five million Texans in both large urban and small rural cities, understand that affordability is a critical issue for every one of our customers. MOUs are not-for-profit, and their electric rates are consistently below the state average. Rate comparisons regularly confirm that rates charged by MOUs are lower than or on par with the rates charged in the deregulated areas of the state. MOUs are locally governed and directly accountable to our communities. Utility employees live, work, shop, and raise their families in the communities they serve. When our customers have questions or concerns, they talk directly with their neighbor. Unfortunately, the Governor’s proposal could actually increase Texans’ bills, while reducing the level of customer service they currently receive. TPPA firmly agrees that Texans deserve reliable electricity service that they can afford, and we look forward to working with the Governor’s office to accomplish real reforms in the electricity market that benefit customers across the state." The Texas Public Power Association

KSAT asked viewers for their opinions as well. The poll asked, “Do you believe choosing your own energy provider could lower your monthly bill?”

Responses came in from 158 viewers — of those, 36% said “yes” and 64% said “no.”

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