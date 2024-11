More than 400 Northside ISD students are set to compete in this years fall qualifiers on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Northside Activity Center.

Students will compete in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Rocket League.

This year’s finals will be a virtual event, livestreamed exclusively on KSAT Plus starting at 1 p.m.

