Driver dead, passenger ejected from car after crashing into concrete box

SAN ANTONIO - The southbound lanes of the access road on the 6100 block of NW Loop 410's frontage road had to be shut down after a deadly accident involving one vehicle. Police were called out to the scene of a mangled black Chevrolet Tahoe just after 2:10 Saturday morning.

"The passenger was ejected and what we know now is that the passenger was actually transported to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries," said Carlos Ortíz, public information officer for San Antonio police. "The driver in the crash was declared deceased at the scene."

The police report noted that Saturday morning's weather conditions could have played a role in the accident.

"It was misting and the roads were slick," said Ortíz. "We believe the driver of this vehicle lost control, then hit a TransGuide post box."

That box is made out of concrete. Police say the impact was so powerful that the box was displaced.

Other possible factors for the fatal accident will be determined by the traffic investigative detail and the medical examiner's office.

Police say no charges will be filed in this case because the driver is deceased.

The driver has not been identified by the medical examiner's office.

