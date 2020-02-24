Cold front brings potential for light freeze around San Antonio this week

February has been a wacky month for temperatures with warm, sunny days as well as stretches of chilly, drizzly weather. This week, we’ll get the best of both worlds thanks to a dry cold front...sunshine AND cool temperatures!

The cold front, which will arrive Tuesday, will bring with it a gusty wind from the north up to 30 mph. As a result, Wednesday will be cool with highs only topping off in the mid-50s. However, because it will be sunny, it should still feel great outside.

Wednesday will be cool AND sunny. (KSAT 12)

Although the sun will make it bearable in the afternoons, you’ll really feel the chill in the air in the morning hours with temperatures in the 30s. In fact, a light freeze is possible early Thursday morning. If you have any sensitive vegetation, you may want to consider planning ahead for Thursday morning. It would be best to cover or bring in any plants that would not respond well to the cold.

A freeze is possible early Thursday morning. (KSAT 12)

We’ll warm up nicely into the weekend, with highs returning to near 70 degrees.